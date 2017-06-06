Upstate woman forged prescriptions for hundreds of opioid pills

An Upstate woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday in a hydrocodone distribution conspiracy.

Precias Kajuanna Freeman, 35, was arrested after she began creating fraudulent prescriptions in October 2014 and had them filled at pharmacies throughout the Upstate.

Investigators said Freeman usually tried to fill three of the prescriptions per day, and they were almost always for 120 tablets of 10mg hydrocodone, a semi-synthetic opioid which was sold for $4 per pill.

Freeman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute hydrocodone and is awaiting sentencing. She could face up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

