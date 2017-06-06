Zion Williamson featured on cover of SLAM - FOX Carolina 21

Posted: Updated:
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

He's 6 feet 7 inches, 16-years-old and ranked the number two recruit in the nation by ESPN – now Upstate basketball player Zion Williamson has another distinction to add to his belt – being on the cover of basketball magazine SLAM.

Williamson, a power forward from Spartanburg Day School, was featured on the cover of SLAM's June 6 magazine.

The 16-year-old has yet to commit to a university team, but is on track to graduate in 2018.

