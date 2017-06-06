Sears closing additional 72 stores, including Upstate Kmart

Sears is closing an additional 72 stores, including a Kmart in the Upstate.

In addition to the more than 180 stores that have already been closed this year, Sears is also closing 16 Sears stores, 49 Kmart stores and seven auto centers, according to Business insider.

The list was released on Tuesday, mapping out the 72 locations that will shut their doors.

The Kmart in Seneca located on Applewood Center Place was on the list.

No date was given for when the stores will be closing.

