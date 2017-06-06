Former Ware Shoals colleague remembers Deputy Hodges

Five days after his tragic accident, Anderson County Deputy, Devin Hodges was laid to rest in Greenwood. Hundreds came from around South Carolina to say their final goodbyes, like Geoff Brown,

"You always knew he had your back," explained Brown who worked alongside Hodges in Ware Shoals, "He always wanted to make you feel better."

Brown said he owed it to Devin's family to be with them during the difficult day.

"Devin backed me up on calls numerous times," explained Brown, "Our family became good friends and he's just a good person. You can't be around him and not like him."

Anderson County Sheriff, Chad McBride said he was not surprised by Tuesday's turnout. He said there is a special bond between those in law enforcement.

"It's just great to see other agencies come and be supportive," said Sheriff McBride.

It's that brotherhood and sisterhood that will stand by Deputy Hodges' family as they continue without him.

"Even after all this goes away, we're still here," said Brown.

