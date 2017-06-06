Bear in tree spotted in Upstate neighborhood

An unsuspecting visitor is causing quite the scene in one Upstate neighborhood.

A homeowner in Chesnee said a bear has been camping out in his backyard located on Beaverdam Drive.

He said the bear has been the center of several photo shoots. At one point, he said his street was filled with cars of interested neighbors wanting to see the bear hiding out in a tree in his backyard.

The homeowner said he called DNR because they are concerned with the safety of their kids and their pets, but DNR said the bear should not be aggressive and will hopefully go back to where it came from when it gets dark. They said if the bear was not gone by then, they would call officials to take care of it.

