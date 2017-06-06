Retiring Upstate chief deputy sworn in as sheriff for a week after 27 years of service

An Upstate chief deputy is being honored for his service to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office by being sworn in as the 47th Sheriff of Greenville County for a week.

In a ceremony on Monday, Sheriff Will Lewis proclaimed that John Eldridge be sworn in as the 47th Sheriff of Greenville County from June 2, 2017 to June 12, 2017.

Chief Deputy Eldridge served the citizens of Greenville County for 27 years. He is now retiring and the current sheriff thought one of the best ways to honor him would be to proclaim him sheriff for a week.

Here is the full proclamation:

More news: Sears closing additional 72 stores, including Upstate Kmart

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.