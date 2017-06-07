Sheriff: Rutherford County deputy shot, in hospital - FOX Carolina 21

Sheriff: Rutherford County deputy shot, in hospital

RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Sheriff Chris Francis of Rutherford County confirms a deputy was shot at least once Tuesday night. The deputy is in the hospital in good condition.

The incident occurred at E. US 74 in Ellenboro, North Carolina. 

Sheriff Francis said there is a suspect at large but did not give further details.

No information on the shooting or the incident is available at this time.

