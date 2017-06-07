Spartanburg Regional Foundation awards grants to Upstate organiz - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg Regional Foundation awards grants to Upstate organizations

Posted: Updated:
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Each year the Spartanburg Regional Foundation awards grants to organizations throughout the Upstate that support health and wellness in the community.

30 organizations will receive grants on Wednesday, June 7.

The ceremony will be held at 8 a.m. at the Piedmont Club on E. Main Street in Spartanburg.

Grant recipients will be announced after the event.

The Spartanburg Regional Foundation is part of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.