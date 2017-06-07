Spartanburg Regional Foundation awards grants to Upstate organizations

Each year the Spartanburg Regional Foundation awards grants to organizations throughout the Upstate that support health and wellness in the community.

30 organizations will receive grants on Wednesday, June 7.

The ceremony will be held at 8 a.m. at the Piedmont Club on E. Main Street in Spartanburg.

Grant recipients will be announced after the event.

The Spartanburg Regional Foundation is part of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

