Star Snacks Co. recalls cashews snack for potential presence of glass pieces

Star Snacks Co. of Jersey City, NJ is voluntarily recalling two lots of Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt due to the potential presence of glass pieces.

The affected product was distributed in 8 oz canisters with a “best by” date of November 27, 2018 and November 28, 2018 printed on the bottom of the can.

The recall was initiated after the company received reports of glass found in the product.

There have been no reported injuries and all potentially impacted products have been removed from the stores. The product was sold at ALDI stores in several states including South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Consumers who have purchased the product are urged not to consume this product and may return the product to their local ALDI store for a refund or dispose of the item.

