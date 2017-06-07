Leadership Greenville to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for new walking path at Serenity Village

The Greenville Chamber, Leadership Greenville – Class 43/Team 3 and The Family Effect Foundation will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new walking path.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at Serenity village on Dunean Street on Wednesday, June 7 from 1 to 2:00 p.m.

The path provides mothers and children a safe place to walk, explore nature, and reflect on journeys towards recovery.

Leaders from the Greenville Chamber, Leadership Greenville – Class 43/Team 3, The Family Effect Board of Directors, Greenville County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, and other community leaders, donors, and volunteers will attend the ceremony.

Serenity Village is a residential treatment program for mothers and children suffering from substance use disorders.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.