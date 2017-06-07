Roper Mountain Science Center and SlicedTomato Productions to ho - FOX Carolina 21

Roper Mountain Science Center and SlicedTomato Productions to hold movie premiere event

Posted: Updated:
Roper Mountain Science Center (March 20, 2017 FOX Carolina) Roper Mountain Science Center (March 20, 2017 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Roper Mountain Science Center and SlicedTomato Productions will hold a Red Carpet FullDome Premiere Event.

The premiere event will take place at the T.C. Hooper Planetarium on Roper Mountain Road, Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m.

RMSC and STP will present three new FullDome movies for 2017, titled States of Matter, Weather, and Ecosystems. The movies will educate children in the Upstate.

The event showcases the passion and excitement RMSC and STP have for creating educational FullDome content for children. 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.