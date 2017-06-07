Roper Mountain Science Center and SlicedTomato Productions to hold movie premiere event

Roper Mountain Science Center and SlicedTomato Productions will hold a Red Carpet FullDome Premiere Event.

The premiere event will take place at the T.C. Hooper Planetarium on Roper Mountain Road, Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m.

RMSC and STP will present three new FullDome movies for 2017, titled States of Matter, Weather, and Ecosystems. The movies will educate children in the Upstate.

The event showcases the passion and excitement RMSC and STP have for creating educational FullDome content for children.

