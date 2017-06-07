Brother Wolf Animal Rescue and Petco hold adoption event

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue and Petco will hold an adoption event for cats and kittens in Asheville and Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Cats and kittens from Brother Wolf are available at two Petco stores on Brevard Road in Asheville and Highlands Square Drive in Hendersonville. Up to six cats and kittens are housed.

The Petco in Asheville will hold their adoption event from 4 to 7:00 p.m. today and then every Wednesday from 4 to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Adoption events in Hendersonville take place the first weekend of every month.

Adoption fees are $50 for cats (6 months and older) and $100 for kittens. Fees help cover costs for physical exams, deworming, rabies, and FVRCP vaccinations, spay or neuter surgery, microchip, flea and tick prevention, and a feline leukemia virus and feline immunodeficiency virus blood test.

Donations for Brother Wolf will be accepted during adoption event hours. Dry and wet food, treats, toys, scratchers, leashes, collars, harnesses, bowls, litter, litter boxes, carriers and beds will also be accepted.

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue was founded in 2007 to provide resources and life-saving programs to build a no-kill community.

