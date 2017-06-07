New 'Future Park' exhibit is open at Children's Museum

A look at the new exhibit (FOX Carolina/ June 7, 2017)

A brand-new exhibit at The Children’s Museum of the Upstate is allowing visitors to take part in the future.

The museum says the “Future Park: Art + Technology” exhibit will allow children to create a park of the future with high-tech equipment.

TCMU opened the traveling exhibit on May 27, and it will be on display until September 4.

Future park is “designed to inspire creative thinking, encourage collaborative play and build an interest in digital technology,” museum officials said

TCMU is open all summer long, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $9 for ages 1-15 and $10 for adults.

MORE NEWS: 2-year-old girl dies from possible tick bite

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved