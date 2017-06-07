Family of woman killed in 2006 holds annual vigil, hopes for arrest in case

On Wednesday evening, the friends and family of a woman killed 11 years ago will gather at the site of her death to pray for answers in the unsolved case.

Nishan Huff was killed in the middle of the day on June 7, 2006 in an apartment in the Boulder Creek complex on Furman Hall Road.

Deputies are still investigating the case but Huff’s family said the leads have gone cold.

Huff’s family and friends have met at the Boulder Creek apartment each year on the anniversary of her death to keep her memory alive and pray that someone will come forward with new information.

The vigil will begin at 7 p.m. at the apartment complex located at 300 Furman Creek Road.

PREVIOUSLY: Deputies continue to investigate Nishan Huff homicide case 10 years later

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.