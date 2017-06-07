Trump names his pick for FBI director via Twitter

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to name his choice for FBI director.

Trump named Christopher A. Wray as his candidate for the job.

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

Wray had previously served as assistant attorney general during President George W. Bush's administration, FOX News reports.

The AP reports Wray also served as NJ Gov. Chris Christie's attorney.

Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey in May.

Andrew McCabe has served as acting director since Comey was fired.

