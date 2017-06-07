Trump names his pick for FBI director via Twitter - FOX Carolina 21

Trump names his pick for FBI director via Twitter

Posted: Updated:
Christopher Wray (Source: AP Photo) Christopher Wray (Source: AP Photo)
WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) -

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to name his choice for FBI director.

Trump named Christopher A. Wray as his candidate for the job.

MORE: Trump nominates Christopher Wray as pick for FBI director

Wray had previously served as assistant attorney general during President George W. Bush's administration, FOX News reports.

The AP reports Wray also served as NJ Gov. Chris Christie's attorney.

Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey in May.

Andrew McCabe has served as acting director since Comey was fired.

PREVIOUSLY: Lawmakers react after FBI director Comey fired
Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.