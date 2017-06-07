Police: Man stabbed victim multiple times after witnesses said he took drugs, began acting strangely

Greer police have arrested a man who is accused of stabbing a person while under the influence of drugs.

The incident happened Tuesday morning at a home on Hampton Road.

Per incident reports, witnesses told police 23-year-old Jackson Turnage was hanging out with a group of people and began acting strangely after taking the drug the witness described as “Molly or Holly. Something like that.”

The witnesses said Turnage grabbed a knife and everyone got out of the house. When a woman went inside and told Turnage to leave. When he exited, the witnesses said Turnage began attacking the victim with a knife.

Warrants state Turnage stabbed the victim multiple times in the upper body.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

The victim’s name and age was redacted from the incident reports released to the media.

Turnage was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

