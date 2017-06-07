Police: Man stabbed victim multiple times after witnesses said he took drugs, began acting strangely

The Rutherford County sheriff said a deputy is recovering Wednesday morning after being injured in a shooting incident Tuesday night.More >
The Anderson Police Department said officers were called to the scene of a fight on Tuesday.More >
Sears is closing an additional 72 stores, including a Kmart in the Upstate.More >
Family and friends of a 2-year-old Indiana girl are hoping to raise awareness after she died of what doctors believe to be a tick-borne illness.More >
Greenville's newest bowling alley celebrated its grand opening on Monday!More >
An Upstate chief deputy is being honored for his service to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office by being sworn in as the 47th Sheriff of Greenville County for a week.More >
An Upstate community activist was arrested early Monday morning in Greenville County, according to deputies.More >
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.More >
An unsuspecting visitor that caused quite the scene in one Upstate neighborhood has returned to the forest.More >
Sheriff Chris Francis confirmed a deputy was injured in a shooting and that the search was on for the suspect (June 7, 2017)More >
Several FOX Carolina viewers captured the beautiful sunset on Tuesday. (6/6/17)More >
Anderson County Deputy Devin Hodges, 30, was laid to rest on June 6, 2017.More >
A new bowling alley called Stone Pin Company opened its doors along East Stone Avenue Monday night.More >
The Clemson Tigers took an 8-0 loss against Vanderbilt Monday night, ending the team's season in the regionals.More >
Take a look inside The Abernathy, a new hotel celebrating Clemson's history.More >
Niche.com released its 2017 ranking of the top 25 best places to live in South Carolina.More >
A memorial for fallen deputy Devin Hodges grows outside the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.More >
Josh Norman presents the annual Starz24 celebrity basketball game in Greenwood. (6/4/17)
