Asheville police: 1 hurt in shooting at apartment complex parking lot

Asheville police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Thursday morning.

Police said they were called to Mission Hospital around 1:30 a.m. after the victim arrived at the hospital with a single gunshot wound to the hip.

Police said investigators were able to locate the scene of the shooting in the parking lot of the Livingston Street Apartments.

No suspects have been identified and police said the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

