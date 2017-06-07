Police: Lane of I-385 closed as investigation into deadly crash continues

Greenville police said the right lane of I-385 South will be closed for a few hours Wednesday while the traffic reconstruction team continues its investigation into the deadly crash on June 3 that claimed two lives.

Police said two vehicles were stopped behind a tractor trailer during construction when another tractor trailer approached from behind, and crashed into the vehicles. A pickup truck was thrown down an embankment and a car was wedged beneath the stopped tractor trailer. Two people in the car, the driver, 40-year-old Dorothy Michelle Carroll, and the front seat passenger, 50-year-old Jesse Robert Carroll, both from Greenville, were killed in the crash

The reconstruction team will be out taking pictures Thursday and the right lane will be closed during that time.

All other lanes will be open.

