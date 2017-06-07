Police: Woman opened door to let dog out, instead found man pointing gun at her

Union police are investigating after a woman said when she opened the back door to her apartment to let her dog out early Wednesday morning, she found a man on her doorstep who pointed a gun at her.

The incident happened on Porter Street around 4:30 a.m.

The 33-year-old victim said the man forced himself inside, then asked her for money, pain medication, if the woman had a car and asked her about a ring she was wearing.

The woman told the man she had seven dollars but did not take any pills and had no car, per the incident report. After she asked the man not to take her ring, she said a vehicle could be seen pulling up on the street behind the apartment. She said the man pointed the gun at her and told her it was her lucky day and then fled.

The man was wearing a black hoodie, blue shorts, black shoes and was armed with a handgun with gray duct tape on the handle.

The suspect was not identified in the police reports. Police said they searched the area but did not find anyone matching the description.

