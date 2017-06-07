Deputies: Driver crashes head on into tree during chase, faces multiple charges

McDowell County deputies said a driver crashed into a tree head-on after leading them on a chase Tuesday morning.

Deputies said Ben Lee Capps, 40, of Marion was arrested after the chase and charged with fleeing to elude arrest, no operator’s license and damage to real property. A charge of possession of methamphetamine is also forthcoming.

Capps was also served with five outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court.

Deputies said they spotted Capps’ truck on Joe Branch Road just before 8:30 a.m. They knew he was wanted for failing to appear in court and attempted a traffic stop. Instead of stopping, deputies said Capps led them on a chase.

During the chase, Capps plowed through a metal gate, continued down a gravel road, then down another old road before finally crashing into a tree.

Deputies said the caught Capps as he tried to crawl out of the passenger-side window.

Deputies said a K-9 search near the crash scene revealed Capps had thrown a small amount of methamphetamine out the window in the area where he crashed.

