Anderson Co. manufacturing plant employing nearly 350 to shut down

An Upstate manufacturing plant is expected to close next year and will impact hundreds of workers, according to a spokesperson from Bosch.

Associated Fuel Pump Systems Corporation (AFCO), a joint venture between Bosch and DENSO established in 1989, manufactures fuel pumps and modules used in a variety of automobiles, watercraft and ATVs.

On Wednesday, Bosch spokesperson Linda Beckmeyer confirmed the company, along with DENSO, plans to dissolve their joint venture and close the manufacturing facility.

The decision comes as the result of an increase in competition for independent fuel pump designs and a decline in global demand, Beckmeyer said.

There are 346 employees currently working at AFCO. Beckmeyer said these associates will have the opportunity to move to jobs with Bosch or DENSO, or will be offered "competitive severance packages and support to help transition to new opportunities."

The plant on Scotts Bridge Road is expected to close by the third quarter of 2018.

Beckmeyer said fuel pump manufacturing will be relocated to a Bosch facility in Campinas Brazil and a DENSO facility in Athens, Tennessee.

