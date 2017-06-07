New bridge connecting Woodruff Rd. to I-385 N to open Thursday

A new bridge will open Thursday morning connecting Woodruff Road to I-385 North, according to officials with the Gateway Project.

The bridge is the first new bridge to open in the project zone.

Traffic will access on the on-ramp at the same location but the new bridge will take drivers on a slightly different path to the interstate.

Drivers are asked to pay close attention to the changes Thursday morning.

