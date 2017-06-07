New bridge connecting Woodruff Rd. to I-385 N to open Thursday - FOX Carolina 21

New bridge connecting Woodruff Rd. to I-385 N to open Thursday

Posted: Updated:
85-385 Gateway project logo (Courtesy: SCDOT) 85-385 Gateway project logo (Courtesy: SCDOT)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A new bridge will open Thursday morning connecting Woodruff Road to I-385 North, according to officials with the Gateway Project.

The bridge is the first new bridge to open in the project zone.

Traffic will access on the on-ramp at the same location but the new bridge will take drivers on a slightly different path to the interstate.

Drivers are asked to pay close attention to the changes Thursday morning.

MORE NEWS: Lane of I-385 reopens after investigators snap photos

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.