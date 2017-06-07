Firefighters: No injuries after mobile home fire in Belton - FOX Carolina 21

Firefighters: No injuries after mobile home fire in Belton

Belton mobile home destroyed in fire (June 7, 2017/FOX Carolina) Belton mobile home destroyed in fire (June 7, 2017/FOX Carolina)
BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters were called to the scene of a mobile home fire on Wednesday.

Cheddar Fire Department confirmed crews were on scene of the fire on Mattison Drive.

Everyone made it out of the house safely, firefighters said.

The mobile home was completely destroyed.

