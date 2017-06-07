Three NC brothers convicted of robbing drug dealer, friends

The Buncombe County District Attorney's Office said three brothers were convicted in several armed robberies in October 2016.

Investigators said 18-year-old Matthew Daniel Huggins, 22-year-old Brandon Lee Huggins and 24-year-old James Daniel Huggins had no prior criminal histories.

On Oct. 12, 2016, the Huggins brothers set up a drug deal and robbed the dealer and two friends when they arrived. They stole cellphones, wallets, cash and marijuana.

"Cases like this clearly show the pitfalls of their flawed thinking," said District Attorney Todd Williams.

The suspects were charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous one, one count of attempting robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

They were sentenced to 80 months in prison but will be eligible for parole after 38 months. They also must pay $840 in restitution to the victims.

MORE NEWS: Sheriff: Rutherford County deputy injured in shooting, search for 'armed, dangerous' suspects ongoing

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.