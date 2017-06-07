Upstate mom accused of drinking while infant drowned in tub enters guilty plea

A Spartanburg County woman pleaded guilty on Wednesday in connection with the death of her baby.

Kimberly Dawn Wallace, 37, was arrested in April 2016 after investigators said she forgot about her 9-month-old son in the bathtub and he drowned. She was accused of drinking throughout the day and night when he drowned.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said there were numerous occasions when Wallace drank to the point of becoming unconscious with children present.

She was charged with involuntary manslaughter and child neglect. A judge required her to wear a SCRAM alcohol monitor until her trial.

Wallace pleaded guilty to neglect and was sentenced to 10 years suspended to 4 years in prison and 3 years of probation with credit for time served.

