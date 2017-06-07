Upstate mom accused of drinking while infant drowned in tub enters guilty plea

The Rutherford County sheriff said a deputy is recovering Wednesday morning after being injured in a shooting incident Tuesday night.More >
The Anderson Police Department said officers were called to the scene of a fight on Tuesday.More >
Family and friends of a 2-year-old Indiana girl are hoping to raise awareness after she died of what doctors believe to be a tick-borne illness.More >
Sears is closing an additional 72 stores, including a Kmart in the Upstate.More >
Greenville's newest bowling alley celebrated its grand opening on Monday!More >
An Upstate chief deputy is being honored for his service to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office by being sworn in as the 47th Sheriff of Greenville County for a week.More >
The Oconee County sheriff has released a list of changes made to car seat laws in the state after the recent passing of legislation in Columbia.More >
An Upstate community activist was arrested early Monday morning in Greenville County, according to deputies.More >
Greenville police said the right lane of I-385 South were closed for a few hours Wednesday while the traffic reconstruction team continued its investigation into the deadly crash on June 3 that claimed two lives.More >
Sheriff Chris Francis confirmed a deputy was injured in a shooting and that the search was on for the suspect (June 7, 2017)More >
Several FOX Carolina viewers captured the beautiful sunset on Tuesday. (6/6/17)More >
Anderson County Deputy Devin Hodges, 30, was laid to rest on June 6, 2017.More >
A new bowling alley called Stone Pin Company opened its doors along East Stone Avenue Monday night.More >
The Clemson Tigers took an 8-0 loss against Vanderbilt Monday night, ending the team's season in the regionals.More >
Take a look inside The Abernathy, a new hotel celebrating Clemson's history.More >
Niche.com released its 2017 ranking of the top 25 best places to live in South Carolina.More >
A memorial for fallen deputy Devin Hodges grows outside the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.More >
Josh Norman presents the annual Starz24 celebrity basketball game in Greenwood. (6/4/17)
