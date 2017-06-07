Upstate mom accused of drinking while infant drowned in tub ente - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate mom accused of drinking while infant drowned in tub enters guilty plea

Posted: Updated:
Kimberly Dawn Wallace (Source: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office) Kimberly Dawn Wallace (Source: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office)
INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A Spartanburg County woman pleaded guilty on Wednesday in connection with the death of her baby.

Kimberly Dawn Wallace, 37, was arrested in April 2016 after investigators said she forgot about her 9-month-old son in the bathtub and he drowned. She was accused of drinking throughout the day and night when he drowned.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said there were numerous occasions when Wallace drank to the point of becoming unconscious with children present.

She was charged with involuntary manslaughter and child neglect. A judge required her to wear a SCRAM alcohol monitor until her trial.

Wallace pleaded guilty to neglect and was sentenced to 10 years suspended to 4 years in prison and 3 years of probation with credit for time served.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Upstate mother charged after baby drowns in tub

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.