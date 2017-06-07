Deputies arrest teen after deadly shooting behind Pavilion - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies arrest teen after deadly shooting behind Pavilion

Ricci Murphy Jr. (Source: GCSO) Ricci Murphy Jr. (Source: GCSO)
Makiya Hawkins (file/FOX Carolina) Makiya Hawkins (file/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a teenager was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting behind a recreation complex in May.

Sheriff Will Lewis said in the early-morning hours of May 14, 17-year-old Makiya Alexandria Hawkins was an innocent victim of gang-related crossfire behind The Pavilion on Scottswood Road.

A crowd of around 100 individuals gathered behind the recreation complex after it closed for the night. Deputies said the crowd was comprised mostly of individuals dispersed from a nearby house party.

During the incident, Lewis said gunfire was exchanged between multiple individuals and Hawkins was struck at least once in the head.

On Wednesday, investigators said 18-year-old Ricci Murphy Jr. was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and breach of peace high and aggravated in connection with the incident.

Murphy is accused of discharging a firearm multiple times "causing widespread fear and panic." Deputies said he did not have a permit for the weapon, a 9mm Taurus handgun.

Investigators believe another suspect fired back, killing Hawkins.

Murphy was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center but later released on a $7,500 bond.

The Sheriff's Office is still working to determine any other shooters involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

