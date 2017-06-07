Get news, weather on the go

Cooler and comfortable, with a few showers possible

Lower humidity and comfortable air stick around a little longer, then a return to the summertime heat is in store for the weekend.

One last disturbance will generate the chance for showers and maybe a storm in the mountains later today, but much of the Upstate should stay dry. Below-average temperatures will continue – expect highs in the 70s with a refreshing breeze.

Friday marks the beginning of a warming trend into the weekend. Mostly sunny conditions will prevail each day with highs in the 80s, nearing 90 degrees by Sunday.

Next week, the weather stays warm and humid, and with that comes the eventual risk of a few afternoon showers and storms by Tuesday into Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.