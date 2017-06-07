Great feel to the air, showers possible Thursday - FOX Carolina 21

Great feel to the air, showers possible Thursday


GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Lower humidity and comfortable air stick around a little longer, then a return to June-like weather is in store for the weekend.

For this evening, a few showers will remain possible…though the intensity and coverage are expected to be low and isolated at best with lows dropping into the 50s.

One last disturbance will generate the chance for showers in the mountains Thursday, but much of the Upstate should stay dry. Below-average temperatures will continue – expect highs in the 70s with a refreshing breeze.

Friday marks the beginning of a warming trend into the weekend. Mostly sunny conditions will prevail each day with highs in the 80s,

Next week, the weather stays warm and humid, and with that comes the eventual risk of a few afternoon showers and storms by Tuesday into Wednesday.

