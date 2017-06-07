Deputies: Pregnant woman arrested after drugs, feces found in home

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a woman with a newborn child was arrested after drugs, paraphernalia and feces were found throughout a home.

Deputies said on May 18 they responded to a residence on South Hills Drive searching for 30-year-old Christopher Lee Wright who is wanted on an outstanding warrant.

When they arrived at the home, 27-year-old Chelsea Sanford said he was not home and fled when he heard police were looking for him, according to the incident report.

When deputies asked to conduct a search of the home, they reported finding a glass marijuana bowl under the bed, a marijuana grinder with Bob Marley's face on it, and a quantity of green leaf material believed to be marijuana.

Deputies also said feces was found in several living areas of the home, which was in disarray. Multiple cats were noted in the incident report.

Deputies said Sanford told them she was pregnant and had a newborn 3-month-old child in the home. According to the incident report, she admitted to smoking marijuana up until she found out she was pregnant again.

She was arrested and charged with child neglect.

MORE NEWS: Deputies arrest teen after deadly shooting behind Pavilion

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.