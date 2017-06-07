Officials release items up for bid in annual Greenville Co. Surp - FOX Carolina 21

Officials release items up for bid in annual Greenville Co. Surplus Auction

Posted: Updated:
Surplus auction (Source: Greenville Co. Fleet Services) Surplus auction (Source: Greenville Co. Fleet Services)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County's annual surplus auction will be held Saturday morning with hundreds of items up for grabs.

The absolute auction will be held at the following time and location:

Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 10 a.m.
Vehicle Service Center
657 Keith Drive, Greenville, SC 29607

Alan Fairfield, the director of fleet management for Greenville County, said all proceeds go to the general fund, saving Greenville County taxpayers money. He also said bidders can get items at a significant discount from retail value.

Fairfield released a list of items and vehicles up for bid:

The following automobiles will be up for auction:

  • 1996 HONDA MOTORCYCLE
  • 2007 CHRYSLER ASPEN
  • 2007 FORD CARGO VAN
  • 2004 CHEV TRAILBLAZER
  • 2000 CHEV BLAZER
  • 1999 CHEV CARGO VAN
  • 1995 FORD PICK UP
  • 2004 DODGE PICK UP
  • 1988 LINCOLN TOWNCAR
  • 1993 CUSTOM 10T TRLR
  • 2004 JOHN DEERE MOWER
  • 2006 NISSAN XTERRA
  • 2004 JOHN DEERE 757 MOWER
  • 2007 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT
  • 1998 JCB BACKHOE
  • 1994 GOMACO CURBER
  • 1998 JCB BACKHOE
  • 1996 MAULDIN ROLLER  3K
  • 1998 CUSTOM 12T TRLR
  • 1999 AL-JON COMPACTOR
  • 2000 FORD CROWN VIC
  • 2003 FORD PICK UP
  • 2003 CHEV PICK UP
  • 2003 FORD 1T FLATBED
  • 2003 FORD CAB & CHASSIS
  • 2003 FORD TAURUS
  • 2004 CHEV PICK UP
  • 2004 CHEV PICK UP
  • 2004 CAT TRACK LOADER
  • 2005 CHEV PICK UP
  • 2006 CHEV TRAILBLAZER
  • 2006 FORD CROWN VIC
  • 2006 FORD CROWN VIC
  • 2006 CHEV IMPALA
  • 2006 CHEV TAHOE
  • 2006 CHEV TAHOE
  • 2007 DODGE CARAVAN
  • 2007 CHEV TAHOE
  • 2008 FORD CROWN VIC
  • 2008 FORD CROWN VIC
  • 2008 FORD CROWN VIC
  • 2008 CHEV IMPALA
  • 2008 CHEV VAN 7 PSGR
  • 2008 FORD CROWN VIC
  • 2008 FORD CROWN VIC
  • 2008 FORD CROWN VIC
  • 2008 FORD CROWN VIC
  • 2008 FORD CROWN VIC
  • 2008 FORD CROWN VIC
  • 2008 FORD CROWN VIC
  • 2008 FORD CROWN VIC
  • 2008 FORD PICK UP
  • 2008 CHEV IMPALA
  • 2009 FORD CROWN VIC
  • 2009 FORD CAB & CHASSIS
  • 2010 FORD PICK UP
  • 2010 FORD CROWN VIC
  • 2010 FORD CROWN VIC
  • 2010 FORD CROWN VIC
  • 2010 FORD PICK UP
  • 2010 FORD PICK UP
  • 2011 FORD CAB & CHASSIS
  • 2011 FORD CROWN VIC
  • 2011 FORD CAB & CHASSIS
  • 2011 FORD CAB & CHASSIS
  • 2011 FORD PICK UP
  • 2015 FORD INTERCEPT0R
  • 2000 JEEP CHEROKEE
  • 2011 FORD CARGO VAN
  • 2005 CHEV PICK UP
  • 2006 FORD CARGO VAN
  • 2007 TOYOTA CAMRY
  • 1995 GMC CARGO VAN
  • 2002 CHEV PICK UP
  • 1995 TOYOTA CAMRY
  • 2009 DODGE VAN 7 PSGR
  • 2005 CHRYSLER VAN 7 PSGR
  • 2004 CHEV VAN 7 PSGR

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.