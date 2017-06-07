Officials release items up for bid in annual Greenville Co. Surplus Auction

Greenville County's annual surplus auction will be held Saturday morning with hundreds of items up for grabs.

The absolute auction will be held at the following time and location:

Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 10 a.m.

Vehicle Service Center

657 Keith Drive, Greenville, SC 29607

Alan Fairfield, the director of fleet management for Greenville County, said all proceeds go to the general fund, saving Greenville County taxpayers money. He also said bidders can get items at a significant discount from retail value.

Fairfield released a list of items and vehicles up for bid:

The following automobiles will be up for auction:

1996 HONDA MOTORCYCLE

2007 CHRYSLER ASPEN

2007 FORD CARGO VAN

2004 CHEV TRAILBLAZER

2000 CHEV BLAZER

1999 CHEV CARGO VAN

1995 FORD PICK UP

2004 DODGE PICK UP

1988 LINCOLN TOWNCAR

1993 CUSTOM 10T TRLR

2004 JOHN DEERE MOWER

2006 NISSAN XTERRA

2004 JOHN DEERE 757 MOWER

2007 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT

1998 JCB BACKHOE

1994 GOMACO CURBER

1998 JCB BACKHOE

1996 MAULDIN ROLLER 3K

1998 CUSTOM 12T TRLR

1999 AL-JON COMPACTOR

2000 FORD CROWN VIC

2003 FORD PICK UP

2003 CHEV PICK UP

2003 FORD 1T FLATBED

2003 FORD CAB & CHASSIS

2003 FORD TAURUS

2004 CHEV PICK UP

2004 CHEV PICK UP

2004 CAT TRACK LOADER

2005 CHEV PICK UP

2006 CHEV TRAILBLAZER

2006 FORD CROWN VIC

2006 FORD CROWN VIC

2006 CHEV IMPALA

2006 CHEV TAHOE

2006 CHEV TAHOE

2007 DODGE CARAVAN

2007 CHEV TAHOE

2008 FORD CROWN VIC

2008 FORD CROWN VIC

2008 FORD CROWN VIC

2008 CHEV IMPALA

2008 CHEV VAN 7 PSGR

2008 FORD CROWN VIC

2008 FORD CROWN VIC

2008 FORD CROWN VIC

2008 FORD CROWN VIC

2008 FORD CROWN VIC

2008 FORD CROWN VIC

2008 FORD CROWN VIC

2008 FORD CROWN VIC

2008 FORD PICK UP

2008 CHEV IMPALA

2009 FORD CROWN VIC

2009 FORD CAB & CHASSIS

2010 FORD PICK UP

2010 FORD CROWN VIC

2010 FORD CROWN VIC

2010 FORD CROWN VIC

2010 FORD PICK UP

2010 FORD PICK UP

2011 FORD CAB & CHASSIS

2011 FORD CROWN VIC

2011 FORD CAB & CHASSIS

2011 FORD CAB & CHASSIS

2011 FORD PICK UP

2015 FORD INTERCEPT0R

2000 JEEP CHEROKEE

2011 FORD CARGO VAN

2005 CHEV PICK UP

2006 FORD CARGO VAN

2007 TOYOTA CAMRY

1995 GMC CARGO VAN

2002 CHEV PICK UP

1995 TOYOTA CAMRY

2009 DODGE VAN 7 PSGR

2005 CHRYSLER VAN 7 PSGR

2004 CHEV VAN 7 PSGR

