Police searching for suspects in car break-in, bank card fraud

The Greenville Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects in an auto break-in.

Officers said on Monday, a woman's car was broken into between 7:20 p.m. and 8 p.m. outside the YMCA on Cleveland Street.

The suspects, who were caught on surveillance video, used the victim's bank cards at an area Walgreens approximately an hour later, police said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

