Police searching for suspects in car break-in, bank card fraud - FOX Carolina 21

Police searching for suspects in car break-in, bank card fraud

Posted: Updated:
Suspects in auto break-in (Source: Greenville PD) Suspects in auto break-in (Source: Greenville PD)
Suspect vehicle in break-in (Source: Greenville PD) Suspect vehicle in break-in (Source: Greenville PD)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects in an auto break-in.

Officers said on Monday, a woman's car was broken into between 7:20 p.m. and 8 p.m. outside the YMCA on Cleveland Street.

The suspects, who were caught on surveillance video, used the victim's bank cards at an area Walgreens approximately an hour later, police said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

MORE NEWS: Officials release items up for bid in annual Greenville Co. Surplus Auction

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.