Police: Officials break car window to get child left in Walmart parking lot

The Spartanburg Police Department said a child was left in a car outside a Walmart store on Wednesday.

Officers said firefighters and EMS responded to the Walmart on Dorman Center Drive between 4 and 5 p.m. in regards to a child abandonment call.

Police said officials had to break a window to get the child out. The child's age and condition are unknown at this time.

As of 5:15 p.m., the temperature in Spartanburg was 75 degrees.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

MORE NEWS: Deputies arrest teen after deadly shooting behind Pavilion

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.