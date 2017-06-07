Police: Officials break car window to get child left in Walmart - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Officials break car window to get child left in Walmart parking lot

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg Police Department said a child was left in a car outside a Walmart store on Wednesday.

Officers said firefighters and EMS responded to the Walmart on Dorman Center Drive between 4 and 5 p.m. in regards to a child abandonment call.

Police said officials had to break a window to get the child out. The child's age and condition are unknown at this time.

As of 5:15 p.m., the temperature in Spartanburg was 75 degrees.

