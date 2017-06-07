Police: Suspect on the loose after man shot in arm in Anderson - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Suspect on the loose after man shot in arm in Anderson

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Anderson police are searching for a shooter after a man was shot in the arm on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Thomas Street.

Captain Aikens of the Anderson Police Department said the victim is not from the area, and police aren't sure why he was in Anderson.

Aikens said there is no word on the identity of the shooter at this time, either.

Police are still working to determine the exact scene of the incident, and an area is roped off as the investigation continues.

There is no word on the condition of the victim at this time.

