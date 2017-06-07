Official: Man tried to pass GSP Airport checkpoint with crystal meth

Officials said a man was arrested after drugs were found at a checkpoint at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

Rosylin Weston, a spokesperson for the airport, said 37-year-old William Kevin Kerr was arrested after emptying his pockets at a TSA checkpoint in the airport.

Weston said TSA agents located a glass pipe, which is a prohibited item, and notified the airport's police department.

Police uncovered a bag of crystal meth in his pockets, Weston said.

Kerr was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a charge of manufacturing, distributing or possessing meth, first offense.

