Official: Man tried to pass GSP Airport checkpoint with crystal - FOX Carolina 21

Official: Man tried to pass GSP Airport checkpoint with crystal meth

Posted: Updated:
William Kerr (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention) William Kerr (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials said a man was arrested after drugs were found at a checkpoint at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

Rosylin Weston, a spokesperson for the airport, said 37-year-old William Kevin Kerr was arrested after emptying his pockets at a TSA checkpoint in the airport.

Weston said TSA agents located a glass pipe, which is a prohibited item, and notified the airport's police department.

Police uncovered a bag of crystal meth in his pockets, Weston said.

Kerr was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a charge of manufacturing, distributing or possessing meth, first offense.

MORE NEWS: Officials release items up for bid in annual Greenville Co. Surplus Auction

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.