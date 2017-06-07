NC National Guard to conduct flyover in Henderson Co.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office issued an announcement about a flyover in Henderson County scheduled for Thursday.

Deputies said the North Carolina National Guard along with state and county emergency management, low law enforcement and federal public safety agencies will be conducting a domestic and homeland security training exercise at Guion Farm and the Dupont Forest region.

Witnesses may see multiple helicopter flyovers and other helicopter operations during daylight hours, but all exercises are expected to conclude by 8 p.m.

Deputies said the training is designed to test and improve response to natural or manmade disasters.

