Police: Woman trying to take dog outside was held at gunpoint

Police are searching for a suspect that held a gun to a Union woman's head during an attempted armed robbery Wednesday morning.

The police report states the incident occurred at approximately 4:26 a.m. Police arrived at the scene just 5 minutes later, at 4:31 a.m.

Police said they responded to a residence on the 200 block of Porter Street after receiving reports of an attempted armed robbery.

While they were on the way, officers received a description of the suspect who was wearing a black hoodie, blue shorts and had a gun, running toward Gault Avenue.

The responding officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect described to them.

Upon arrival at the Porter Street residence, police spoke with a female victim who said she had been asleep on the couch when her dog nudged her to go outside.

When the victim went to open the screen door at the back of her apartment, a man was standing in front of her pointing a black handgun at her.

The victim told police that the suspect then instructed her to back up, and she and the suspect both walked into the victim's kitchen.

When the suspect asked the victim who all was in the home, the incident report said she told the suspect she was alone, though her son was inside the home sleeping at the time.

According to the incident report, the suspect then asked the victim if she had any money, anything for pain, and where her vehicle was, before pointing to a ring on her finger.

The victim told police she then pleaded with the suspect not to take her ring, before she saw a dark vehicle pull up on Gault Avenue behind her residence. When the suspect saw the vehicle approaching, the incident report states the suspect then put the handgun to the victim's forehead and said this was her lucky day, before running toward the parked vehicle on Gault Avenue.

The victim later described the suspect to police as a man wearing a black hoodie, blue shorts, black shoes with no socks, with a deep voice. She told police the man had short hair, a smooth face and one chipped front tooth that came to a point. She described the suspect's gun as similar to that of one of the responding officers, but with gray duct tape on the handle.

Police have not yet located the suspect at this time.

