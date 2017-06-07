Greenville County Animal Care needs help housing adult dogs, kittens

Greenville County Animal Care needs your help to find forever homes for some cuddly canines, and it's urgent.

According to staff, they're full to the brim. The agency received 1100 new animals during the month of May, and June is shaping up to be the same.

The agency will be providing free adoptions for dogs over 40 pounds all summer, and staff is urging anyone considering adopting a puppy to consider an adult dog.

"They appreciate their new families so much and will return love tenfold as they know they've been given a second chance," said staff member Paula Church. "We would love for people to know that we have some really great animals looking for homes and by adopting at Animal Care, they are saving a life."

Staff also said they're in need of families to foster young kittens.

Greenville County Animal Care is working to build a no-kill community, but they can't do it alone.

"We need the community to step up and do their part!" said Church.

