Deshaun Watson, Carlos Watkins to visit White House with National Championship team

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says two former Clemson football players, recently drafted to the NFL, will be able to visit the White House with their National Championship team.

Swinney made the announcement on the David Glenn Show Tuesday that former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins would be able to take part in the June 12 trip, courtesy of their new coach, Houston Texans owner Bob McNair.

While the Clemson football team will be celebrating their National Championship win with the visit to the capitol, many of the players on last season's team are now playing in the NFL and are unable to make it to the White House due to professional obligations.

“I think (McNair is) actually going to fly Deshaun and Carlos,” said Swinney. “So that’s really the only way they’re going to be able to get there. But we’ve got guys out in California and down in Miami. So it’s just kind of hard for them, because they’re working.”

Both Watson and Watkins were vital assets in leading the team to its second National Championship win.

