Sheriff: Deputy okay after involved in Anderson shooting, SLED responding

Sheriff: Deputy okay after involved in Anderson shooting, SLED r - FOX Carolina 21

Scene of shooting on Brown Road (FOX Carolina/ 6/7/17) Scene of shooting on Brown Road (FOX Carolina/ 6/7/17)
Scene of shooting in Anderson (Source: Brandi Sheppard) Scene of shooting in Anderson (Source: Brandi Sheppard)
Scene of shooting on Brown Road (Source: Nanitsa Papadopoulos) Scene of shooting on Brown Road (Source: Nanitsa Papadopoulos)
Scene of shooting on Brown Road (FOX Carolina/ 6/7/17) Scene of shooting on Brown Road (FOX Carolina/ 6/7/17)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Sheriff McBride of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one of his deputies is okay after being involved in a shooting on Wednesday.

Dispatchers said the shooting happened on Brown Road. Deputies initially responded to reports of a break-in in that area.

Coroner Greg Shore confirmed that a victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen during the incident.

Shore's office was not requested, but responded as backup.

SLED confirmed a deputy-involved shooting occurred and said crime scene and regional agents are en route to the scene.

