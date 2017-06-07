Sheriff: Deputy okay after involved in Anderson shooting, SLED responding

Sheriff McBride of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one of his deputies is okay after being involved in a shooting on Wednesday.

Dispatchers said the shooting happened on Brown Road. Deputies initially responded to reports of a break-in in that area.

Coroner Greg Shore confirmed that a victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen during the incident.

Shore's office was not requested, but responded as backup.

SLED confirmed a deputy-involved shooting occurred and said crime scene and regional agents are en route to the scene.

