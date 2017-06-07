This week I chose a sweet Boxer who has been though a lot! Here's what Blur Ridge Boxer Rescue had to say about Micky:

Micky Ward came to Blue Ridge Boxer Rescue last summer as a stray found in North Carolina. He's estimated to be between 5-7 years old, 75 pounds and is fawn/white in color. Micky has overcome quite a bit in the past 10 months from being a neglected stray, malnutrition, heartworms, cancer and multiple surgeries. He has a large scar around his neck from wherever his collar had been left on so long that it cut into his skin. Now Micky has grown into a loving, laid back boxer who enjoys companionship and walks. He also enjoys having his belly rubbed.

Micky gets along well with other dogs, people and kids but would be best suited for an experienced dog owner as he still has fear issues with loud noises and is protective of his food at meal time. Considering Micky's past he has come a long way and would make a great boxer addition to a caring & experienced home. Please visit if you are interest in adopting Micky Ward.