NiShan Huff family members still search for answers 11 years after her death

On Wednesday, 11 balloons flew high and candles were placed in honor of a woman whose tragic death has not yet been brought to justice.

"We're going to have candles - we do a lighting of the candles," Chicketa Huff-Hamilton said.

There wasn't a celebration, but the party of many broken hearts wants peace.

"I just miss having her as a sister," Huff-Hamilton said.

She remembers June 7, 2006 like it was yesterday.

"There's no perfect crime. Someone knows something," she said.

She had just had a conversation with her sister, NiShan Huff, who told her she just found a new home she wanted to buy.

"She found the perfect home that day, but it wasn't here on Earth. That was our last conversation," Huff-Hamilton said.

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say someone went to Boulder Creek Apartment E-1 and shot her in the face inside the kitchen. The case has gone cold despite investigators having pictures of potential persons of interest at one point.

"For somebody to take her life for no reason, or nobody can tell us a reason why it happened - I mean who wants to go through this?" Sacha Huff said.

She's NiShan's mother and says this year is the hardest of them all.

"I guess I never thought it would go past 10 years. Now it's 11," she said.

As candles were lit and prayers were said in NiShan's honor, there's still hope.

"I wish they would just tell so we can end this," Sacha Huff said.

She says if there is another vigil, she wants it to be a celebration.

"At least let us come to the next candlelight vigil with a victory knowing we came for a purpose all these years," said Huff.

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say they believe the tip they need to crack the case is going to come from the public. If you have any information about the case, call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.

