Grits and Groceries isn't going anywhere, anytime soon

Contrary to word on the street, Grits and Groceries in Belton is still in business.

The rumors began after the business property at Saylors Crossroads was listed online for sale. Many who frequent the restaurant began speculating that it was going out of business.

Heidi Trull, owner of Grits and Groceries, said that's simply not true.

"There was a little scare today. Social media said Grits and Groceries closed," Trull explained. "We are not closed. We are open and ready to roll."

Instead of closing, Trull said she and her family decided it was time for start planning for retirement, and to pass along the business to another family ready to continue the 12-year legacy of Grits and Groceries.

"We did list the property with a broker in the idea that we'll find a new family that would love to come in and take over and continue to grow Grits and Groceries," said Trull.

Trull says the 100-year-old country store is home to produce and dairy from local growers and producers. Lunch is served 5 days a week at the restaurant, and Trull says they serve a melting pot of customers, both local and from out of town.

There's no telling who you'll meet when you walk through their door. The restaurant has a warm, welcoming vibe you can't find anywhere else but your own grandma's kitchen.

"We're more like a family gathering place than a corporate business," Trull explained. "We share tables here. By the time you leave you have met someone that you're probably a cousin to and didn't know it."

Though Heidi and her husband Joe haven't yet found the special family to take on Grits and Groceries, they say the restaurant isn't going anywhere, regardless.

"We want Grits and Groceries to continue as long as it can," said Trull. "We're gonna be here and kicking for a long time."

And while new management could still be in the horizon for this hub of home cooking, that's no excuse not to make your way down to Belton for their famous fried chicken or locally-raised beef hamburgers.

