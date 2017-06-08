Powerball jackpot grows to $375M - FOX Carolina 21

Powerball jackpot grows to $375M

SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -

The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $375,000,000 Wednesday night.

The cash value is $238,900,000.

The winning Powerball numbers for Thursday, June 8 are the following:

5-21-57-66-69
Powerball: 13
PowerPlay: 3  

Match Prize Winners Winners w/PowerPlay*
5+1 (Powerball) Jackpot  0
5+0 $1 MILLION  0 0
4+1 (Powerball) $50,000  1 0
4+0  $100 15 3
3+1 (Powerball) $100 26 16
3+0  $7 491 278
2+1 (Powerball) $7 491 310
1+1 (Powerball) $4 3829 2613
0+1 (Powerball) $4 9143 6528

