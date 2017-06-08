Powerball jackpot grows to $435 for Saturday's drawing - FOX Carolina 21

Powerball jackpot grows to $435 for Saturday's drawing

The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $435 million for Saturday's drawing after no one won the jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing, according to the SC Education Lottery.

That jackpot has a cash payout of $273 million.

Officials said one person who bought a ticket for Wednesday's Powerball drawing in South Carolina won $50,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Mahaveer LLC on Hwy. 301 N. in Dillon.

The winning Powerball numbers from Wednesday were as follows:

5-21-57-66-69
Powerball: 13
PowerPlay: 3  

The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 293 million.

