Anderson Co. School District 5 offers free summer meals for kids

A man was accused on Wednesday of suffocating his 7-year-old daughter, whose mother is an NBC vice president who separated from him but shared custody with him.More >
A man was accused on Wednesday of suffocating his 7-year-old daughter, whose mother is an NBC vice president who separated from him but shared custody with him.More >
The grave of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself in January after his mother said he was bullied at school was opened to remove a computer tablet for prosecutors investigating his suicide.More >
The grave of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself in January after his mother said he was bullied at school was opened to remove a computer tablet for prosecutors investigating his suicide.More >
An Ohio woman has been charged criminally for duct taping her 11-year-old son to a chair before taking another child swimming.More >
An Ohio woman has been charged criminally for duct taping her 11-year-old son to a chair before taking another child swimming.More >
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >
Four people are dead and at least a dozen have been hospitalized over 48 hours in central and south Georgia after swallowing an unidentified street drugMore >
Four people are dead and at least a dozen have been hospitalized over 48 hours in central and south Georgia after swallowing an unidentified street drugMore >
Sometimes, you’re out of coffee. That’s a bad way to start the day. Sometimes, you are late to work. That’s a worse way to start the day. Sometimes, you find a snake in your toilet. That’s the absolute worst!More >
Sometimes, you’re out of coffee. That’s a bad way to start the day. Sometimes, you are late to work. That’s a worse way to start the day. Sometimes, you find a snake in your toilet. That’s the absolute worst!More >
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a suspect was shot by a deputy responding to a burglary call on Wednesday, according to Sheriff Chad McBride.More >
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a suspect was shot by a deputy responding to a burglary call on Wednesday, according to Sheriff Chad McBride.More >
The Spartanburg Police Department said a child was left in a car outside a Walmart store on Wednesday.More >
The Spartanburg Police Department said a child was left in a car outside a Walmart store on Wednesday.More >
Police in Winsted are investigating reports of cupcakes tainted with a bodily fluid that were brought to school.More >
Police in Winsted are investigating reports of cupcakes tainted with a bodily fluid that were brought to school.More >
Sheriff Chris Francis confirmed a deputy was injured in a shooting and that the search was on for the suspect (June 7, 2017)More >
Sheriff Chris Francis confirmed a deputy was injured in a shooting and that the search was on for the suspect (June 7, 2017)More >
Several FOX Carolina viewers captured the beautiful sunset on Tuesday. (6/6/17)More >
Several FOX Carolina viewers captured the beautiful sunset on Tuesday. (6/6/17)More >
Anderson County Deputy Devin Hodges, 30, was laid to rest on June 6, 2017.More >
Anderson County Deputy Devin Hodges, 30, was laid to rest on June 6, 2017.More >
A new bowling alley called Stone Pin Company opened its doors along East Stone Avenue Monday night.More >
A new bowling alley called Stone Pin Company opened its doors along East Stone Avenue Monday night.More >
The Clemson Tigers took an 8-0 loss against Vanderbilt Monday night, ending the team's season in the regionals.More >
The Clemson Tigers took an 8-0 loss against Vanderbilt Monday night, ending the team's season in the regionals.More >
Take a look inside The Abernathy, a new hotel celebrating Clemson's history.More >
Take a look inside The Abernathy, a new hotel celebrating Clemson's history.More >
Niche.com released its 2017 ranking of the top 25 best places to live in South Carolina.More >
Niche.com released its 2017 ranking of the top 25 best places to live in South Carolina.More >
A memorial for fallen deputy Devin Hodges grows outside the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.More >
A memorial for fallen deputy Devin Hodges grows outside the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.More >
Josh Norman presents the annual Starz24 celebrity basketball game in Greenwood. (6/4/17)
Josh Norman presents the annual Starz24 celebrity basketball game in Greenwood. (6/4/17)