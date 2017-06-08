Anderson Co. School District 5 offers free summer meals for kids

Anderson School District Five will offer free meals to all kids age 18 and younger in the district this summer, according to a news release.

The school district said it will provide free breakfasts and lunches at community partner sites from Monday, June 12 through Friday, August 4.

Click here to see a list of participating sites and meal times. Times and meals vary by location.

Some sites require children to enroll in their programs in order to receive free meal.

Anderson School District Five Food and Nutrition Services said they will provide an average of 1200 meals per day as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Summer Feeding Program.

