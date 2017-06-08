South Carolina woman ticketed after 6 dogs die in hot car

A South Carolina woman has been ticketed after six dogs died in her hot car.

North Charleston police told local media a Summerville woman was cited after she left the dogs in her car while at an animal clinic Saturday.

The woman said she took the dogs to the clinic but put them back in her car because there were aggressive dogs in the lobby. A police report said the woman left her car running with the air conditioner on and returned about 45 minutes to find the car off and the dogs in distress.

The woman didn't know why the car stopped running.

She was cited for confining the dogs in a vehicle when weather could lead to heat stress. It was 84 degrees.

Her name was not released.

