Frozen baby lima beans, veggie blends sold at Bi-Lo recalled

Southeastern Grocers has issued a voluntary recall for Southern Home brand frozen baby lima beans and other vegetable blends sold at Bi-Lo and Harveys stores in the Southeast.

The company said 12, 16, and 32-ounce packages may contain foreign objects.

These Southern Home frozen products were sold in BI-LO stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina and in Harveys supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

The affected products and corresponding UPC codes are:

Southern Home Baby Lima Beans - 60788001195 (16 oz. package)

Southern Home Baby Lima Beans - 60788001215 (32 oz. package)

Southern Home Steamable Mixed Vegetables – 60788002193 (12 oz. package)

Southern Home Mixed Vegetables – 60788001209 (32 oz. package)

Southern Home Frozen Mixed Vegetables – 60788001173 (16 oz. package)

Southern Home Soup Vegetables – 60788001201 (16 oz. package)

The packages have a "best by" date of 2019. If you have any of these products, you are asked to either throw away or return the items to any Bi-Lo or Harveys store.

