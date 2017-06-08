No injuries in Greer house fire - FOX Carolina 21

No injuries in Greer house fire

Posted: Updated:
Fire on James Road in Greer (FOX Carolina/ June 8, 2017) Fire on James Road in Greer (FOX Carolina/ June 8, 2017)
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

No injuries were reported when a house caught fire on James Road in Greer Monday morning, according to emergency dispatchers.

Firefighters said they arrived to see flames coming from the roof but everyone made it out safely.

There was no word on what spared the fire.

MORE NEWS: 911 call for ride to Hooters ended with trip to jail

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.