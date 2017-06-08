Rutherford Co. woman's snake removal video goes viral - FOX Carolina 21

Rutherford Co. woman's snake removal video goes viral

Screen shot from video by Sunshine McCurry (Source: McCurry/ Facebook) Screen shot from video by Sunshine McCurry (Source: McCurry/ Facebook)
FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) -

A North Carolina woman has become a viral hit after posting a video of herself finding and removing a huge snake from inside her home.

Sunshine McCurry, who is listed on Facebook as the owner of Iron/Ink Tattoos and Body Piercing in Forest City, posted the video on June 1.

The footage shows large snake, she says five to six-feet-long, hanging out in her home. She then proceeds to capture it and place it outside.

Since then, the video has been viewed nearly 3 million times and shared more than 31,000 times.

