Deputies: School board member charged after giving alcohol to teen turns self in on threat charge

Michael Absher (Source: UCSO) Michael Absher (Source: UCSO)
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said a school board member arrested in May is facing a new charge.

Michael Lee Absher, a member of Henderson County Board of Public Education, was arrested after investigators said he gave alcohol to a 15-year-old juvenile between November 2016 and January 2017.

The Henderson County Public Schools District confirmed Absher served on the school board but took a voluntary leave of absence.

On Thursday morning deputies confirmed Absher had turned himself in on a charge of communicating a threat. He was later released on a $1,000 secured bond.

Deputies said he is ordered not to be near East Henderson High School or the victim in the incident.

